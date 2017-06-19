Trucks and trucking news: E-commerce, automation, advanced safety systems

During a ride and drive event held in the shadow of New York City's Citi Field, Isuzu showed off its brand-new Class 6 FTR medium-duty cabover truck model, which the company believes is positioned perfectly to benefit from e-commerce driven growth in the delivery of goods to residential areas. From our corporate cousins over at FleetOwner.com , here's a sampling of the week's headlines from the trucking industry.

