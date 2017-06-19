Trucks and trucking news: E-commerce,...

Trucks and trucking news: E-commerce, automation, advanced safety systems

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trailer/Body Builders

During a ride and drive event held in the shadow of New York City's Citi Field, Isuzu showed off its brand-new Class 6 FTR medium-duty cabover truck model, which the company believes is positioned perfectly to benefit from e-commerce driven growth in the delivery of goods to residential areas. From our corporate cousins over at FleetOwner.com , here's a sampling of the week's headlines from the trucking industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trailer/Body Builders.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Having your own authority Thu Brian 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 21 Brian 184
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jun 19 Brian 241
Heater hose Jun 17 Poon 1
Trucking question Jun 15 Missouri driver 1
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC