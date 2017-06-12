Trucking Regulations: What Supply Chain Managers Need to Know
New over-the-road regulations are set to go into effect in 2017. Logistics leaders and supply chain managers must understand potential impacts, including an anticipated decrease in the driver pool and truck capacity, to plan for and avoid transportation disruptions.
