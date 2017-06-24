TPG Pace Holdings (TPGH.U) Plans to R...

TPG Pace Holdings (TPGH.U) Plans to Raise $400 Million in June 28th IPO

TPG Pace Holdings is planning to raise $400 million in an IPO on Wednesday, June 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 40,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

