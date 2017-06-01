Top Brassss Performs at The Orleans Showroom 7/15

Top Brassss will bring their signature funk-rock sound to The Orleans Showroom on Saturday, July 15. Best known for their premier horn section, smooth vocalists and elite lineup of musicians, all-star band Top Brassss is comprised of horn-band artists who have performed with Chicago, Tower of Power, Blood, Sweat and Tears, and more. Band members have also played with world-famous artists like Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and Enrique Iglesias.

