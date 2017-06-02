Throwback Sizzling Jam Brings R&B and Hip Hop Icons to Orleans Arena

R&B and hip hop legends of the 1990's will bring their top hits to the fourth-annual "Throwback Sizzling Jam" at the Orleans Arena on Saturday, July 15. The 1990's marked the golden age of R&B music and Oakland, Calif.' s Tony! Toni! Ton! dominated the music scene with soulful hits "It Never Rains ," "Anniversary" and "Lay Your Head on My Pillow."

