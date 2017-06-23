The Routinization of Mass Shootings in America
It was one of nine mass shootings that occurred that week. It might have surprised some people to see how much publicity it got.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Having your own authority
|Thu
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Jun 17
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC