The Latest: Authorities say escaped G...

The Latest: Authorities say escaped Georgia inmates captured

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe escaped after killing two prison guards during a bus transport in Geo... . CORRECTS SOURCE TO GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS IN SIGNOFF- This undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections Tuesday, June 13, 2017, shows inmate Donnie Russell Rowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trucking question Thu Missouri driver 1
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 13 Brian 183
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
flashing truckers (Aug '16) Jun 11 bornhorny 3
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC