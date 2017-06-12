Swift Names VP of Driver Engagement
Swift Transportation has promoted Scott Barker to vice president of driver engagement, a newly formed role at the company, in charge of providing support for the company's drivers. Barker has nearly 40 years of experience in safety, training, and development as well as years of developing initiatives that have impacted drivers at Swift.
