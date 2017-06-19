Suspicious package causes evacuation ...

Suspicious package causes evacuation of neighborhood for several hours

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

A Springdale neighborhood was evacuated for about three hours after a man reported someone had delivered a suspicious package with a timer inside. Police, fire and emergency medical crews were called just after 3 p.m. to the 200 block of Center Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Having your own authority Thu Brian 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Wed Brian 184
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jun 19 Brian 241
Heater hose Jun 17 Poon 1
Trucking question Jun 15 Missouri driver 1
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC