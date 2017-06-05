Suit: UPS barred Muslim workers from praying at Mendota Hts. facility and fired them

The global shipping company United Parcel Service and an Edina staffing agency are being sued for allegedly barring Muslim workers from fulfilling their prayer requirements at the UPS warehouse in Mendota Heights facility and then firing them. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed last week in Hennepin County District Court against UPS and Doherty Staffing Solutions on behalf of two line workers who were fired in June 2014.

