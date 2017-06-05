Suit: UPS barred Muslim workers from ...

Suit: UPS barred Muslim workers from praying at Mendota Hts. facility and fired them

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The global shipping company United Parcel Service and an Edina staffing agency are being sued for allegedly barring Muslim workers from fulfilling their prayer requirements at the UPS warehouse in Mendota Heights facility and then firing them. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed last week in Hennepin County District Court against UPS and Doherty Staffing Solutions on behalf of two line workers who were fired in June 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uber for trucks 23 hr Brian 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Sun Sunny Ahluwalia 468
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Sun Bigdaddy74 180
Having your own authority Jun 3 Farm trucking 2
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) Jun 3 Farm trucking 477
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Jun 3 Farm trucking 47
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... Jun 2 Brian 5
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC