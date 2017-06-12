Sixth Circuit Signs Off On EEOC Subpo...

Sixth Circuit Signs Off On EEOC Subpoena In UPS Disability Discrimination Case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Seyfarth Synopsis: The Sixth Circuit recently affirmed a U.S. District Court's decision granting the EEOC's application to enforce a subpoena in a disability discrimination investigation, finding that company-wide information regarding the employer's use and disclosure of medical information was relevant to the investigation of a single employee's charge of discrimination. The ruling underscores the challenges faced by employers in objecting to EEOC subpoenas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trucking question 8 hr Missouri driver 1
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 13 Brian 183
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
flashing truckers (Aug '16) Jun 11 bornhorny 3
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC