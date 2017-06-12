Sixth Circuit Signs Off On EEOC Subpoena In UPS Disability Discrimination Case

Seyfarth Synopsis: The Sixth Circuit recently affirmed a U.S. District Court's decision granting the EEOC's application to enforce a subpoena in a disability discrimination investigation, finding that company-wide information regarding the employer's use and disclosure of medical information was relevant to the investigation of a single employee's charge of discrimination. The ruling underscores the challenges faced by employers in objecting to EEOC subpoenas.

