Sixth Circuit Signs Off On EEOC Subpoena In UPS Disability Discrimination Case
Seyfarth Synopsis: The Sixth Circuit recently affirmed a U.S. District Court's decision granting the EEOC's application to enforce a subpoena in a disability discrimination investigation, finding that company-wide information regarding the employer's use and disclosure of medical information was relevant to the investigation of a single employee's charge of discrimination. The ruling underscores the challenges faced by employers in objecting to EEOC subpoenas.
