Shooting erupts at San Francisco UPS facility; police urge neighborhood to shelter in place

11 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 17th and Vermont streets in San Francisco. San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a United Parcel Service facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood and have asked people nearby to shelter in place.

