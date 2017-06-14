Shooting erupts at San Francisco UPS facility; police urge neighborhood to shelter in place
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 17th and Vermont streets in San Francisco. San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a United Parcel Service facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood and have asked people nearby to shelter in place.
