SF Ups shooting victims Id'd as families, colleagues mourn

The day after a gunman killed three co-workers and then himself at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, the victims' relatives, fellow employees and customers were mourning their deaths in both public and private. On Wednesday night, the San Francisco medical examiner's office said the victims of the morning shooting in Potrero Hill were Benson Louie, 50; Wayne Chan, 56; and Michael Lefiti, 46, according to the Associated Press.

