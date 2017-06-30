Seeking Value in Logistics

United Parcel Service , the $95 billion integrated shipping and logistics company, reported 6.2% revenue growth year over year in the first quarter to $15.3 billion and 2.4% profit growth to $1.16 billion, ending with a margin of 7.6% compared to 7.8% in the same period last year. Profit would have declined secondary to a $936 million increase in operational expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.