Seeking Value in Logistics
United Parcel Service , the $95 billion integrated shipping and logistics company, reported 6.2% revenue growth year over year in the first quarter to $15.3 billion and 2.4% profit growth to $1.16 billion, ending with a margin of 7.6% compared to 7.8% in the same period last year. Profit would have declined secondary to a $936 million increase in operational expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Get Right
|25
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Automated Brokerage
|Jun 26
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC