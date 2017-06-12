San Francisco shooting: At least 2 pe...

San Francisco shooting: At least 2 people killed in UPS center firing

At least two people were killed and seeral others injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported. Victims were taken to the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, spokesman Brent Andrew said.

