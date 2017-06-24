Reviewing United Parcel Service

Reviewing United Parcel Service

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington and United Parcel Service are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitabiliy and valuation. Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Having your own authority Jun 22 Brian 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 21 Brian 184
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jun 19 Brian 241
Heater hose Jun 17 Poon 1
Trucking question Jun 15 Missouri driver 1
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,139 • Total comments across all topics: 282,028,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC