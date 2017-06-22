Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. Sells ...

Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. Sells 45 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.

Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 45 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

