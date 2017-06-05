Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group ...

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD) Increased by Jefferies Group

Boyd Group Income Fund - Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

