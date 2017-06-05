Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for Second-Quarter 2017
LTL tons per day increased 5.8% as compared to May 2016 due to a 5.7% increase in LTL shipments per day and a 0.1% increase in LTL weight per shipment. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 5.3% and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 3.5% as compared to the same period last year.
