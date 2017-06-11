Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Upgraded by Bank of America Corp to "Neutral"
The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the transportation company's stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Bank of America Corp's price target suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the company's previous close.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Rod Dog
|47
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Rod Dog
|182
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Obumer
|3
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jun 7
|Brian
|82
|Uber for trucks
|Jun 5
|Brian
|1
