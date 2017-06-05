No-Quorum Airport Meeting Morphs Into...

No-Quorum Airport Meeting Morphs Into Field Trip

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

When a called meeting of the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority failed to get a quorum Friday morning, the three authority members present used the time for a discussion of airport-related matters followed by a press-accompanied visit to the airport itself. The authority had met on Monday in hopes of finalizing details of a lease agreement for what is usually called the "old Forward Air building" and hangar, but was not able to complete the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Thu Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Thu Obumer 3
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Jun 7 Brian 82
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 6 Brian 181
Uber for trucks Jun 5 Brian 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 4 Sunny Ahluwalia 468
Having your own authority Jun 3 Farm trucking 2
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC