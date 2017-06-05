No-Quorum Airport Meeting Morphs Into Field Trip
When a called meeting of the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority failed to get a quorum Friday morning, the three authority members present used the time for a discussion of airport-related matters followed by a press-accompanied visit to the airport itself. The authority had met on Monday in hopes of finalizing details of a lease agreement for what is usually called the "old Forward Air building" and hangar, but was not able to complete the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Obumer
|3
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jun 7
|Brian
|82
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 6
|Brian
|181
|Uber for trucks
|Jun 5
|Brian
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 4
|Sunny Ahluwalia
|468
|Having your own authority
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC