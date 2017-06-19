Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc.
Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,780 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|44 min
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Sat
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC