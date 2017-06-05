N.C. Community College Offering Trucking Operations Management Certificate to Meet Local Demand
The need to replenish employees in the trucking industry is a constant with more than 16,000 trucking companies located in North Carolina, which is why Surry Community College is offering a new Trucking Operations Management certificate in fall 2017. North Carolina trucking companies employed 193,550 jobs in 2013 and paid out more than $8.6 billion in wages with the average worker in the state's trucking industry earning a salary of $44,411, according to the North Carolina Trucking Association.
