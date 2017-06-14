N.C. CEO, others in trucking industry...

N.C. CEO, others in trucking industry react to recent Supreme Court decision

The trucking industry could consolidate further after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision not to hear a lawsuit challenging the government's recent regulation requiring trucking companies to use electronic logging devices to track time spent on the road.

