Multiple people shot at UPS facility in San Francisco; shooter neutralized: reports
Several people have been injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting at a United Parcel Service Inc. facility in San Francisco's Potrero Hill area early Wednesday, according to local reports. Initial reports indicate three people, including the shooter, are being treated for injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Jun 11
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC