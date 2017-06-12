More can be done

The numbers are getting better, but Trucking HR Canada CEO Angela Splinter would like to see more women choosing the trucking industry as a career. During the inaugural Western Women With Drive event May 10 in Calgary - a collaboration between the Alberta Motor Transport Association and Trucking HR Canada - 115 attendees became privy to the myriad of ways trucking companies could entice more women to come on board, and how a lack of knowledge could be playing a role in why the industry remains dominated by men.

