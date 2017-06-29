Make A Wish Surprises Lowell Teen Fig...

Make A Wish Surprises Lowell Teen Fighting Cancer With Trip To Rome

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A Lowell teen had a dream come true when the Make a Wish Foundation surprised her with the trip of a lifetime on Friday . Courtney Demmitt, 18, found out she was headed overseas to Rome during a surprise party hosted by JB Hunt in partnership with the Make A Wish Foundation Mid-South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) 17 hr Get Right 25
News UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers Wed Trucker1 1
News UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work... Wed Trucker1 1
Automated Brokerage Jun 26 Brian 1
Having your own authority Jun 22 Brian 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Jun 21 Brian 184
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jun 19 Brian 241
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC