Make A Wish Surprises Lowell Teen Fighting Cancer With Trip To Rome
A Lowell teen had a dream come true when the Make a Wish Foundation surprised her with the trip of a lifetime on Friday . Courtney Demmitt, 18, found out she was headed overseas to Rome during a surprise party hosted by JB Hunt in partnership with the Make A Wish Foundation Mid-South.
