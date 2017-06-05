Less-Than-Truckload Carriers Report Strong Second Quarter

Less-than-truckload carriers report that the second quarter has been strong in terms of volumes, tonnage and revenue due to strong demand for spring and summer items and a strong oil and gas sector, based on numbers from publicly traded companies and conversations with privately-held ones. However, some companies noted on first-quarter earnings calls that year-over-year comparisons would be somewhat skewed this year because Good Friday fell in the first quarter in 2016 and the second quarter this year.

