Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heater hose
|Sat
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Jun 11
|bornhorny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC