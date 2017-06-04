Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS ...

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.14 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 57,207 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period.

