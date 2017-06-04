Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.14 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 57,207 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uber for trucks
|23 hr
|Brian
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Sunny Ahluwalia
|468
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Bigdaddy74
|180
|Having your own authority
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|2
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|477
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|47
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|Jun 2
|Brian
|5
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC