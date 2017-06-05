Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac
A tree climber gathers the chicks from the nest of Red Tailed hawks in order to reduce the hazard of bird strikes by airliners at SeaTac Airport. United Parcel Service will be the lead tenant in Prologis Park Tacoma, a large warehouse development under construction in the Port of Tacoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Brian
|82
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Brian
|181
|Uber for trucks
|Jun 5
|Brian
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 4
|Sunny Ahluwalia
|468
|Having your own authority
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|2
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|477
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|47
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC