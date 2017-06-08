Kathleen M. Gutmann Sells 2,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stock
United Parcel Service, Inc. SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 2,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00.
