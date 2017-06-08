Kathleen M. Gutmann Sells 2,000 Share...

Kathleen M. Gutmann Sells 2,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 2,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00.

