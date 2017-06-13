Joea s Truck Lube Holds Ribbon Cutting

Joea s Truck Lube Holds Ribbon Cutting

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLN

"We're excited and honored to have Joe's Truck Lube in Effingham," stated Mayor Jeff Bloemker. "The trucking industry has been good to Effingham over the decades and it continues to gain momentum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) 5 hr Brian 183
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Mon Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mon Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Berkeley0785 80
flashing truckers (Aug '16) Sun bornhorny 3
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC