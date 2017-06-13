Joea s Truck Lube Holds Ribbon Cutting
"We're excited and honored to have Joe's Truck Lube in Effingham," stated Mayor Jeff Bloemker. "The trucking industry has been good to Effingham over the decades and it continues to gain momentum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Sun
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC