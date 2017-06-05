Immigrant truck drivers: Shhhh. We do...

Immigrant truck drivers: Shhhh. We don't talk about it.

While there's a high demand for truck drivers, not a whole lot of native-born U.S. are entering into the industry, noted Justin Lowry, PhD, a Postdoctoral Researcher at George Mason University's Institute for Immigration Research. When U.S. motor carriers discuss recruiting new drivers they're eager to chat about efforts to reach out to underrepresented groups such as women, minorities and military veterans, but there's one group they're reluctant to discuss for publication: Immigrants.

