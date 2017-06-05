Hundreds of new jobs coming to massive UPS warehouse in Tacoma
About 800 to 1,200 new jobs could come to Tacoma when United Parcel Service moves into a large warehouse on the Tacoma Tideflats. The international shipping giant recently landed a lease for the 770,000-square-foot space from Prologis, a San Francisco company that invests in industrial real estate.
