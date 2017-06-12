Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarter...

Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 3rd.

