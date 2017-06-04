Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.
Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|Sunny Ahluwalia
|468
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|Bigdaddy74
|180
|Having your own authority
|Sat
|Farm trucking
|2
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Farm trucking
|477
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Farm trucking
|47
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|Jun 2
|Brian
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC