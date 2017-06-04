Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stake ...

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

