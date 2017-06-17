Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stake ...

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,946 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

