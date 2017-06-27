Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the transportation company's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|4 hr
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|4 hr
|Trucker1
|1
|Automated Brokerage
|Jun 26
|Brian
|1
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Jun 17
|Poon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC