Heartland Express (HTLD) vs. Celadon Group (CGI) Financial Comparison

Heartland Express and Celadon Group are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitabiliy and institutional ownership. This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heartland Express and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.