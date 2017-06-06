Head-To-Head Analysis: Old Dominion Freight Line

Con-way and Old Dominion Freight Line are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation. This table compares Con-way and Old Dominion Freight Line's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.