Gunman in California UPS shooting targeted co-workers for slayings

The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday. Investigators have yet to examine the contents of computers, cell phones and a journal seized from the gunman's home in their search for clues to the June 14 attack, San Francisco Police Commander Greg McEachern said at a news conference.

