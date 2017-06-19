Gunman in California UPS shooting targeted co-workers for slayings
The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday. Investigators have yet to examine the contents of computers, cell phones and a journal seized from the gunman's home in their search for clues to the June 14 attack, San Francisco Police Commander Greg McEachern said at a news conference.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Having your own authority
|Jun 22
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 21
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Jun 17
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
