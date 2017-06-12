FPT Signs Mutual Collaboration Understanding with UPS

On the occasion of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to the United States, FPT has signed a Mutual Collaboration Understanding with United Parcel Service .A The Understanding notes FPT's role as a strategic partner of UPS, providing advanced technology solutions and efficient IT services to help it expand its business, optimize its operations, and bring benefits to customers and shareholders.A FPT and UPS announced their intent to leverage their respective expertise in technology and logistics to jointly support small and medium sized enterprises in Vietnam in taking advantage of the opportunities those e commerce offers.

