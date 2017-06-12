Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Lowere...

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "Forward Air Corporation is a high-service level truckload carrier and contractor to the air cargo industry. The company provides scheduled trucking services to air freight forwarders, fully integrated air cargo carriers and domestic and international airlines through its Forward Air operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) 10 hr Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) 13 hr Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) 13 hr Berkeley0785 80
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Sun Rod Dog 182
flashing truckers (Aug '16) Sun bornhorny 3
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC