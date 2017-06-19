FedEx profit beats as demand rises across businesses
Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported a quarterly profit compared with loss in the year-ago period, boosted by higher sales across all its business units. REUTERS: FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.
