FedEx mulls peak pricing charges on busiest shipping days
FedEx Corp. is studying whether to charge customers more during the busiest shipping periods, aiming to profit even more from the surge in online shopping. The courier is evaluating several options for peak pricing and may also charge more for oversize items, Executive Vice President Rajesh Subramaniam told investors and analysts Tuesday.
