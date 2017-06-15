Equity Alert: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Celadon...
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Celadon Group Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017 - CGI that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trucking question
|Thu
|Missouri driver
|1
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Jun 11
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC