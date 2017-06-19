Dyal completes acquisition of minorit...

Dyal completes acquisition of minority stake in TSSP

TPG Sixth Street Partners , a global credit and credit-related investment firm, and Dyal Capital Partners , a division of Neuberger Berman Group, announced today that they have closed Dyal's investment in TSSP in exchange for a passive, non-voting minority interest. All proceeds from the transaction will be retained in TSSP to expand the platform's capability and further strengthen alignment with its investors.

Chicago, IL

