Dyal completes acquisition of minority stake in TSSP
TPG Sixth Street Partners , a global credit and credit-related investment firm, and Dyal Capital Partners , a division of Neuberger Berman Group, announced today that they have closed Dyal's investment in TSSP in exchange for a passive, non-voting minority interest. All proceeds from the transaction will be retained in TSSP to expand the platform's capability and further strengthen alignment with its investors.
