Do You Know Your News?

Because this figure only measures home cable television viewers, the people who watched from bars, restaurants and through online streaming services were not accounted for. Those watching heard Comey recount to the Senate Intelligence committee how President Donald Trump tried impeding a probe into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn and his contacts with a Russian ambassador.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Rod Dog
|182
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Sun
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
