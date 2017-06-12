Did Friday's Trading Action Signal A 10% Summer Correction Is Near?
Weakening breadth and bellwether activity seems to be spreading. With the leading Nasdaq high flyers reversing into a serious sell-off on Friday, an important intermediate-term top may be at hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Rod Dog
|182
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Sun
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC